Men killed in Briton Ferry wall crash named by police
- Published
Two men killed when their car hit a wall in Neath Port Talbot have been named.
Patrick Casey, 27, and Martin Casey, 17, died when a black Ford Focus crashed on Old Road, Briton Ferry at about 04:00 BST on Saturday.
The pair were related and from the Leicestershire area.
Officers were already looking for the car and the crash has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.
Witnesses are asked to call police on 101.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.