200 at Pembrokeshire sixth form changes meeting
- Published
More than 200 people have attended a meeting against plans to take away sixth form provision in Pembrokeshire.
Proposals as part of secondary school reorganisation include replacing post-16 education with a new sixth form centre at Pembrokeshire College.
Pembrokeshire council are to consult on the plans but parents and students fear a lack of continuity could be harmful to the prospects of some pupils.
The meeting was held on Monday in Sir Thomas Picton School, Haverfordwest.
In January, about 300 protesters gathered at an extraordinary meeting at county hall where plans to close five schools in Pembrokeshire were discussed.