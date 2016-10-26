Image copyright Thinkstock

The number of British-grown Christmas trees sold this year could be boosted by Brexit, growers have claimed.

A lot of trees are traditionally imported from large-scale growers like Denmark to meet demand in the UK.

But farm owner Rob Morgan said the falling pound meant prices had gone up 15% and it is "good news" for the British industry which is growing and more able to meet demand.

The prospect will be discussed by more than 200 growers in Gower on Wednesday.

The best grower will also be chosen and their 20ft (6m) tree will go on display at Downing Street.

Every year between six and eight million British trees are sold in the UK.

'Sleepless nights'

Mr Morgan, owner of Three Crosses farm, Gower, has more than 300,000 trees growing on his land and one of his trees went to Downing Street in 2014.

"Now's the time I start having sleepless nights and getting anxious waiting for customers to show up," he told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme.

"We do have to rely on importing some trees to satisfy demand, and the price has gone up by 15 or 16%.

"It could be good news [for British suppliers] hopefully, because supplies here are better every year."

Harry Brightwell, secretary of the British Christmas Tree Growers Association, said it had been a challenging growing season because the mild weather made trees grow more quickly.

"It's 365 days a year, people don't realise the money we spend and dedication and time that goes in.

"I think the word out there is that there are good trees this year."