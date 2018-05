Image copyright Neath Port Talbot Council

A landslide has closed a road in Neath Port Talbot after 80 tonnes of tree, mud and debris fell into the road.

Cymmer Road in Glyncorrwg was closed after the material fell from a hillside in the Afan Valley in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Glyncorrwg lies less about nine miles (14.5km) from Ystalefera, where landslides have seen residents evacuated from their homes.

The road is expected to remain closed until Friday.