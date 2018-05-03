Burglars steal £40k in cash and jewellery from Tenby shop
- 3 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
About £40,000 in cash and jewellery has been stolen in a burglary at a shop in Pembrokeshire.
The theft happened at Rembrandts Jewellers, Tudor Square, Tenby, in the early hours of Tuesday.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for people who were in Tudor Square or Crackwell Street between Monday evening and early hours of Tuesday.
"Officers are following all lines of inquiry to track down the offenders," said a spokesman.