Image copyright Google Image caption The burglary happened in the early hours of Tuesday, police said

About £40,000 in cash and jewellery has been stolen in a burglary at a shop in Pembrokeshire.

The theft happened at Rembrandts Jewellers, Tudor Square, Tenby, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for people who were in Tudor Square or Crackwell Street between Monday evening and early hours of Tuesday.

"Officers are following all lines of inquiry to track down the offenders," said a spokesman.