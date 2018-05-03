Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Daisy Marie Beck was fined £120 and must pay £340.04 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge

A woman has been ordered to pay almost £500 after dumping her cigarette butts on railings in Carmarthenshire.

Daisy Marie Beck, 22, from Pwll, was caught putting her cigarette butts on a guard rail near Llanelli Bus Station in September 2017 by council officers.

Beck was given a fixed penalty notice, but was called to Llanelli Magistrates' Court after failing to pay.

She was fined £120 and must pay £340.04 in costs and a £30 victim surcharge.