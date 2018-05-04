Image copyright Neath Port Talbot council Image caption The road had been impassable due to mud and trees

A road which was closed after a landslide dumped 120 tonnes of mud, trees and other debris on it will reopen on Friday.

Cymmer Road in Glyncorrwg, Neath Port Talbot, was shut on Wednesday morning after heavy rain caused the road blockage.

Neath Port Talbot council initially said work to reopen it would continue over the weekend.

But on Friday morning, it said it had been cleared.

Initially, it was thought about 80 tonnes of material had been washed on to the road, following 35mm (1.4in) of rain on Tuesday night, but 120 tonnes has since been cleared.

Glyncorrwg lies about nine miles (14km) from Ystalyfera, where landslides have seen residents evacuated from their homes.