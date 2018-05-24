Image copyright Neath Port Talbot Image caption Dozens of landslips have been recorded in Pantteg since records began

Four homeowners whose houses are at risk of collapsing have lost their appeal against being evacuated.

Neath Port Talbot council imposed an Emergency Prohibition Order in August 2017 after 10 homes on Cynfyg Road, Pantteg, Ystalyfera, were said to be at risk.

A geological survey found there was an "immediate risk to life" to anyone living in the properties.

There have been three landslips in Pantteg in 2018.

Council leader Rob Jones said the authority was "pleased" the decision had been upheld and it had been taken due to "urgent safety concerns".

Residents of the other 10 homes had all evacuated after the council order was issued in August, but people living at four properties elected to remain in their properties and appeal the decision.

The Welsh Government has given £800,000 to help the authority deal with the issue but costs have spiralled well above that figure.