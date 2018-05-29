Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption The burnt out police car is still at the scene

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a Swansea police station.

A police car was set alight outside Penlan Police Station in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The fire spread to the station and has caused extensive damage to the building in Heol Gwyrodsydd, South Wales Police said.

The two suspects, a 28-year-old from Pontardawe and a 22-year-old from Penlan, are currently in custody.

A police spokesman said the fire, which started at about 01:30 BST, is believed to be an isolated incident.

Pictures shared on social media show damage on the roof of the station and smashed glass panels on the front door of the building.