Image copyright Google

Two men have been charged with the robbery of a Carmarthenshire pub.

A 26-year-old man from Cardiff and a 27-year-old man from Carway are accused of breaking into The Phoenix Inn, Gorslas, at about 09:30 BST on Tuesday.

The former was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Nobody was hurt in the raid.

The pair will appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Thursday.