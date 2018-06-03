South West Wales

Man arrested over arson attacks on Swansea homes

  • 3 June 2018

A man has been arrested on suspicion of deliberately setting fire to homes in Swansea.

The 30-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and is in police custody.

It comes after a spate of arson attacks on properties on streets in Llansamlet and Bon-y-maen between 11 May and 1 June.

Houses in Carmel Road and Trallwn Road in Llansamlet and Jersey Road in Bon-y-maen were set alight.

South Wales Police is appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

Det Insp Dave Peart said: "I appreciate each of these incidents have been extremely concerning for those living in the Llansamlet area and I would like to thank those members of the public who have come forward to assist us with the investigation."

