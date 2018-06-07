Image caption Local resident Judith Turnell brought a bag of dead flies to a public meeting about the fly infestation

The likely source of a fly infestation plaguing a Carmarthenshire town has been identified as a recycling plant.

Environmental health officers and pest experts believe the dump near the affected area in the south of Llanelli is the "most likely source".

More than 150 angry residents packed a public meeting on Monday after swarms of houseflies invaded homes in the town for almost three weeks.

The local council have "spray-treated" the area thought to be affected.

As well as that "precaution", environmental health officers - who say the problem is a common house fly - have also given advice to the company operating the plant.

Carmarthenshire County Council has warned the public the treatment may take a few days to take effect.

"We are confident, following extensive enquiries, that we have now located the source of the problem," said public protection committee member councillor Philip Hughes.

Image caption The infestation has plagued residents in the New Dock area of Llanelli

The council says it has brought in extra staff and external pest control experts to "help resolve the issue".

"It is one of a number of potential sources that officers have investigated in the past week following complaints from residents," said a council statement.

Mr Hughes admitted the infestation has been "unpleasant and upsetting for many people" but urged local residents to keep food in containers or the fridge, to clean work surfaces and keep windows shut when possible.