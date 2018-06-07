A man was killed when his car crashed into a lamp-post in Carmarthenshire.

The car left Llandeilo Road at Cross Hands at about 16:30 BST before hitting the lamp-post and coming to rest against a house, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Nobody was in the house at the time and the building did not suffer any structural damage, the force said.

Police have asked witnesses to contact the roads policing unit.