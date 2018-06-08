Image copyright Wales Interactive Image caption David Banner was also given a St David's Award by the Welsh Government last year

A video games entrepreneur has said he thought he was being recruited as "the new James Bond" when he received a letter telling him about his MBE.

David Banner, 45, from Bridgend, said the award in the Queen's Birthday Honours list was "humbling" and "a very proud moment".

He is honoured after starting video games company Wales Interactive and developing the Welsh gaming industry.

Other recipients include a doctor, a midwife and a motoring historian.

Mr Banner said: "When the letter fell through the door it said 'from Her Majesty's secret service' - I thought they were going to ask me to be the new James Bond!

"It was a real pinch yourself moment. It still hasn't really sunk in."

Mr Banner has worked in the video games industry for 23 years and set up Wales Interactive which makes games for consoles such as PlayStation, XBox and Nintendo.

He also set up the Wales Interactive (now Celtic Gameshow) in 2011 and has helped to set up a video games course at the University of South Wales.

Other recipients from south west Wales include Prof Jill Hunter, from Swansea, who is appointed CBE for services to midwifery and midwifery education, and Dr Gareth Collier, appointed MBE for services to lung cancer treatment at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.

Also appointed MBEs are Tracy Pike, from Llanelli, for services to young people, Janet Waldron from Neath Port Talbot, head teacher of Pontarddulias Comprehensive School, and Michael Worthington Williams, from Newcastle Emlyn, Carmarthenshire, for services to automotive history.