Image copyright Rhys Evans Image caption The incident happened near Tenby harbour on Saturday night

A woman was rescued after falling 30ft from a cliff on to rocks in Pembrokeshire.

The coastguard and firefighters helped to lower the 25-year-old on to the beach at Tenby after the incident at about 22:50 BST on Saturday.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was receiving treatment on Sunday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it attended but gave no details of her condition.