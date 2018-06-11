Image caption The Carmarthen Journal is one of the oldest newspapers in Wales

The Carmarthen Journal, which has been based in the town since 1810, is to close its office, it has been announced.

The newspaper's six staff have been told they will move to the company's Swansea office at the end the month.

The paper will continue to be published weekly after its King Street office closes.

Owners Reach PLC, who owns the Journal as part of Media Wales, have been asked for comment.

The Journal has been based in Carmarthen throughout its 208 year history.

The most recent figures from ABC show the paper had an average paid print circulation of 8,372 across its six editions, covering Carmarthen town, the Amman and Towy Valley, the Gwendraeth Valley, Lampeter, the Teifi Valley, and Whitland and St Clears.

In 2015, The Journal featured in the BBC TV programme Rhod Gilbert's Work Experience, which saw comedian Rhod Gilbert work as a journalist. at the newspaper.

The announcement comes six months after the Journal's sister paper, the Llanelli Star, announced the closure of its office on Cowell Street.