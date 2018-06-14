Image copyright Stacey Harris / Geograph Image caption Police said the attack happened following a "verbal altercation"

Police have launched an investigation after a 77-year-old woman was punched in the face outside a supermarket in Carmarthen.

The assault happened at 13:20 BST outside a Tesco Extra in Morfa Lane.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police said they want to speak to a slim woman with short dark hair who was driving a dark grey Vauxhall car.

The pensioner, who was shaken up following the incident, suffered a cut on her nose.

Police said the attack happened following a "verbal altercation".