A former Pembroke mayor has been convicted of child sex abuse.

David Boswell, 56, was found guilty of indecently assaulting a nine-year-old girl by a jury at Swansea Crown Court.

Boswell, who is still a Pembrokeshire county councillor, was cleared of three other counts of indecent assault against two complainants.

The Judge Keith Thomas told the jury he will accept majority verdicts on three further counts of indecent assault, and one of rape.

The historical allegations date back to the early 1990s.

The jury has retired again to consider the remaining verdicts and Boswell has been remanded into custody.

Boswell was elected as a Conservative county councillor for Pembroke St Mary North in May 2017.

He was suspended by the party when police charged him.