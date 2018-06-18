Image caption Ranger Michael Maguire died after being shot in the head in May 2012

An army officer accused of manslaughter while on duty did not follow "a lot of rules and regulations", a court heard.

Ranger Michael Maguire, 21, died at the Castlemartin Training Area in Pembrokeshire in May 2012 during an exercise set up by Capt Jonathan Price.

He was hit and killed by a stray bullet from while he was in a safe zone.

The court martial heard Capt Price's conduct "was not good" on the day of the incident. He denies manslaughter by negligence.

Capt Price, 32, now of the 2nd Battalion, Royal Irish, is accused of failing to set up and supervise a safe exercise.

The court martial in Bulford, Wiltshire, heard he attended a live fire tactical training course, but despite passing he did not know it was advised he could have benefitted from extra supervision while setting up live exercises.

Matthew Sherratt, representing Capt Price, said: "It would be difficult to criticise him for leaving that course not at the standard he should have been."

'Messed up'

Giving expert evidence, Lt Col Chris Rose, former chief instructor to the Infantry Battle School, said Capt Price's conduct "was not good" on the day of the incident.

He said: "I have no knowledge of the conduct he did on 1 May but his conduct on 2 May was not good.

"I reviewed the Rasp [Range Action Safety Plan] against what I expect a young officer to deliver. It's a poor Rasp.

"There were a lot of rules and regulations that were not followed."

The court martial previously heard Capt Price set up targets "negligently" and told a colleague he had "messed up" after the death of Ranger Maguire of the 1st Battalion Royal Irish Regiment.

Two other officers, Lt Col Richard Bell, 45, and Warrant Officer Stuart Pankhurst, 40, are both accused of negligently performing a duty.

All three defendants deny the charges. The trial continues.