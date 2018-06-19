Image caption David Boswell, 57, will be sentenced at a later date

A former mayor who raped a child has been found guilty of a further charge of indecently assaulting an underage girl.

David Boswell has now been convicted of a total of five counts of child abuse which date back to the early 1990s.

Boswell was found guilty on Monday of raping one girl and indecently assaulting her and another girl three times.

The 57-year-old was cleared of three other counts of indecent assault.

At Swansea Crown Court Judge Keith Thomas told Boswell, a former Pembroke mayor, to expect a prison sentence and remanded him in custody.

The case was adjourned until 13 July for pre-sentence reports.

Boswell, who is still a county councillor, was elected to represent Pembroke St Mary North in May 2017.

He was suspended by the Conservative party when police charged him.