Motorist drives wrong way down dual carriageway
- 23 June 2018
A motorist drove the wrong way down a dual carriageway in what officers described as a "hairy moment which could of ended in tragedy".
Dyfed-Powys Police stopped the Audi A6 on the A48 road near Cross Hands in Carmarthenshire in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The driver of the vehicle was detained for questioning.
PC Alex Jones from the force's road policing unit tweeted: "Well that was an end to a shift I wasn't expecting."