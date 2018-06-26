Image copyright Port of Milford Haven Image caption The development will have a greater focus on leisure such as bars and restaurants than the previous plan

Revised plans for a multi-million pound marina redevelopment in Milford Haven have been approved by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The Milford Haven Port Authority plans to add new hotels, shops and restaurants as well as up to 190 flats.

It estimates that the new additions to the Milford Waterfront will create 610 new full-time jobs in the area.

The council's planning committee granted planning permission as long as certain conditions are met.

The port of Milford Haven currently handles about 20% of Britain's seaborne oil and gas trade, and already supports more than 4,000 jobs.

It is estimated that the new redevelopment will also bring an additional £9 million a year in visitor spending to the local economy.

Construction work has already begun on a new coffee house drive-through at the waterfront.

In 2017 the port authority recorded a £3 million fall in profit, which it blamed on global volatility in the liquefied natural gas industry.

In its 2017 annual report, the authority stated that, while energy remained its core business, it wants to create a "desirable place to live, work and play."