One person has been taken to hospital following a serious crash which has closed part of the M4 in Swansea.

The westbound side of the motorway between J46 and J47 has been closed since 01:45 BST on Monday.

South Wales Police hope that the road will reopen in time for the morning rush hour.

A diversion is currently in place, taking motorists off at J46 along the A48, and rejoining the motorway at J47.