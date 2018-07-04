Image copyright Family photo Image caption Terrie-Ann Jones was left in a pool of blood in her home in Cimla

A 55-year-old man stabbed his girlfriend 26 times before going to the pub, a murder trial has heard.

Mother-of-two Terrie-Ann Jones, 33, was left in a pool of blood after the attack in her home in Cimla, Neath, south Wales, on 5 January.

John Lewis, who denies her murder, took money from her purse and changed his clothes before going back to the pub, Swansea Crown Court was told.

The couple had been arguing about their relationship, jurors heard.

Prosecutor Mike Jones QC said after the killing Mr Lewis returned to the pub he had been in earlier, before later handing himself in to police.

He said the defendant claimed he had been attacked with a knife by Miss Jones when he went to the house to collect his belongings, and he had defended himself.

Trails of blood

The court was told her injuries included an 8cm (3in) deep stab wound to her heart, 13 to her neck, three to her collarbone, and two to her chest, with additional wounds to both hands, typical of defence injuries.

"It was Miss Jones who was trying unsuccessfully to defend herself," said Mr Jones.

He said when police went to the scene they found trails of blood on the doors and kitchen units, and drops of blood on Miss Jones's handbag and inside her purse.

Mr Lewis told police Ms Jones was injured when he tried to get the knife off her.

He claimed when he left the house she said to him: "I love you, I'm sorry."

Mr Lewis said he locked the door and threw the key down a drain, to "signify the relationship was over".

He told police: "When I left the house I honestly believed she was OK. I knew she was in a bit of blood but I didn't know it was that bad to be honest with you."

Mr Lewis told police he had been walking around "in a daze" after the incident before going to see his mother and sister and then going to the police station.

But in CCTV shown to the jury he can be seen drinking in a pub before going to police.

Image copyright PA Image caption John Lewis is on trial at Swansea Crown Court

In a 999 call played to the jury, Mr Lewis can be heard saying: "I've killed somebody. My girlfriend."

He had £60 in cash when he was arrested and Ms Jones's DNA was found on one of the notes, the jury was told.

Mr Jones said two days before her death Ms Jones had told a friend she had met someone else and was going to end the relationship.

The court heard she had been attacked by Mr Lewis last August.

And in October, after she found out she was pregnant and decided to have a termination, Mr Lewis had made threats to kill her if she ended her pregnancy, the jury was told.

"He hid in her home and threatened her with a knife," said Mr Jones.

The trial continues.