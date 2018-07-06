Fatal M4 car crash victim identified as Glasgow musician
Tributes have been paid to a musician who died in a fatal two-car crash on the M4.
Lewis Hunter Gilmore, 37, from Glasgow, died in the two-vehicle crash near Swansea on 2 July.
The collision happened at 01:20 BST on the motorway's westbound carriageway near junction 47 at Penllergaer.
His family described him as a man with "kindness, generosity of spirit, unfailing sensitivity to the needs of others".
The driver of the other car remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Mr Hunter Gilmour's family, who are being supported by specially trained officers, said they were "shocked and devastated by his tragic and untimely death".
In a statement, they said: "Many have already spoken of a lovely guy whose kindness, generosity of spirit, unfailing sensitivity to the needs of others, combined with a wicked sense of humour, served to make him unforgettable.
"As a musician, Lewis' skills were creative, diverse and inspirational. As a teacher, his patience and encouraging ways helped his students reach their full potential."
Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to call 101.