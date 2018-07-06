Image copyright DAVID DIXON/GEOGRAPH Image caption David Odongpiny Lukwiya worked for Swansea City Council

A former social worker has been struck off for misconduct by putting vulnerable young people in his care at risk of "significant harm".

David Odongpiny Lukwiya had been employed as a children's social worker for Swansea Council.

A Social Care Wales hearing was told he had failed to visit young people in his care during 2015 despite claiming he had done, and faked mileage expenses.

The hearing ruled that Mr Lukwiya's fitness to practise was impaired.

After the three-day session in Cardiff, the committee ordered he be removed from the Register of Social Care Workers.

'Unwarranted risk'

In explanation it told Mr Lukwiya: "We are in no doubt that your misconduct reveals that you have, in the past, acted so as to put individuals using services at unwarranted risk of harm; so as to damage the reputation of the social care profession; so as to breach the fundamental tenets of the profession; and so as to demonstrate that your integrity cannot be relied upon.

"We found a number of allegations of dishonesty proved, some of which related to the protection and well-being of vulnerable young people.

"This, in our view, is misconduct," said the committee.

Mr Lukwiya did not give evidence at the hearing but took part over the phone and submitted written testimony.