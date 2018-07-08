Child cut free after three-vehicle crash near Llandeilo
- 8 July 2018
A child and an adult were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Carmarthenshire on Sunday.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene, between Broadoak and Llandeilo, just before 16:30 BST.
A spokesman said the child had been trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be freed by crews.