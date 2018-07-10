Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Holly Weston pictured before she was attacked in July 2017

A 21-year old woman who lost an eye and was left needing reconstruction surgery after an attack "refuses to let it define" her.

Holly Weston's eye was removed after it "burst" during the attack in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in 2017.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating and four others were also held in connection with the assault.

Ms Weston said: "I am going to walk out of this a stronger person."

She is waiting for surgery to reconstruct her skull.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Holly Weston's eye socket was smashed and she lost an eye during the assault

"I've been blinded and had my faced caved in," she said.

"I refuse to let this define who I am. I am going to keep my head held high and I am going to walk out of this a stronger person.

"This wasn't just an assault, they hit me to the ground with a bar and continued to hit my face until my eye burst and my cheek and eye socket were completely shattered."

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Holly has been wearing an eye patch after she lost her eye in the attack

"I've had my eye removed and I am still waiting for them to reconstruct my face.

"I am not looking for sympathy."

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault by beating has been released on bail with conditions.

Two women, both aged 28, and two men, aged 27 and 28, arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm have been released under investigation.