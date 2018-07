Image caption Poundworld in Carmarthen is one of 25 UK stores closing

Poundworld in Carmarthen will close after the budget shopping chain announced it was closing 25 stores across the UK.

Nine members of staff at the store on the Pensarn industrial state will lose their jobs after the company entered administration on 11 June.

Administrator Clare Boardman thanked employees for their support and said staff would be kept updated.

The Carmarthen store will close its doors on Sunday 15 July.