A motorcyclist and pillion passenger have been airlifted to hospital following a crash with a tractor.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the incident happened on Old Hakin Road in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire at about 18:35 BST.

The road was expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

Officers have appealed for witnesses but have not disclosed how seriously the two people were hurt or which hospital they were transferred to.