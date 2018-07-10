Two motorcyclists hurt after Milford Haven tractor crash
- 10 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist and pillion passenger have been airlifted to hospital following a crash with a tractor.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the incident happened on Old Hakin Road in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire at about 18:35 BST.
The road was expected to remain closed for a number of hours.
Officers have appealed for witnesses but have not disclosed how seriously the two people were hurt or which hospital they were transferred to.