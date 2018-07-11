Image copyright Alan Evans Image caption The fire happened at a detached property at Mansel Street

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested following a suspicious house fire, according to Dyfed-Powys Police.

Three fire crews tackled the blaze in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on Tuesday morning with the building described as "well alight".

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a female casualty was taken to hospital.

The teenager who was arrested was due to be questioned later, police said in a statement.

An increased police presence would continue at Mansel Street on Wednesday while a police and fire service investigation continued, it said.