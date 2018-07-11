Image copyright @PTLifeboat Image caption The RNLI crew has appealed for inflatables like the pineapple to be disposed of properly

A lifeboat crew responded to a report of a capsized kayak only to discover it was a large inflatable pineapple.

Port Talbot RNLI was called to check out the sighting at the mouth of the town's harbour on Wednesday.

After the incident the crew took to Twitter to appeal for inflatables to be disposed of properly and not left on the beach.

They added people should not swim after inflatables if they blow away but call 999 and report it to the coastguard.