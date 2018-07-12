South West Wales

Burry Port house fire: Girl, 16, charged with arson

  • 12 July 2018
Police at scene of incident Image copyright Alan Evans
Image caption A fire broke out at a house in Mansel Street, Burry Port, on Tuesday morning

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life after a house fire.

Firefighters tackled a blaze described as "well alight" at a property in Mansel Street, Burry Port, on Tuesday morning.

A female casualty was taken to hospital, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

The girl, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday.

