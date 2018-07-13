Image caption David Boswell, 58, was convicted of four counts of indecent assault and one of rape

A former mayor who raped a child has been jailed for 18 years.

David Boswell carried out the sex attack on the young girl in the 1990s.

The 58-year-old ex-mayor of Pembroke was also convicted of indecently assaulting the youngster and another child, following his trial at Swansea Crown Court last month.

A judge heard that Boswell's victims were frightened of him as children and continue to feel the same today.

In a statement read aloud to the court, one of his victims said: "I feel like a freak. I feel like I'm damaged for what he did to me."

Image caption Boswell served in the Army for 12 years and was also a marshal for the Royal British Legion

Boswell was elected to represent Pembroke St Mary North in May 2017.

He went on to become town mayor, but stepped aside from the role less than three months later after being charged by police.

The former soldier and lorry driver was then suspended by the Conservative party.

Boswell later claimed the allegations were "complete lies", but a jury found him guilty of four counts of indecent assault and one count of rape following a trial.

He was cleared of three other counts of indecent assault against the two complainants.

Dyfed-Powys Police said Boswell's victims had been incredibly brave in coming forward.

Supt Ross Evans said: "This has been a long and difficult investigation for the victims.

"I hope anyone else who has experienced similar abuse at any stage of their life can find courage from this case to see that all reports will be taken seriously and fully investigated."