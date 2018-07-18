Man critically hurt in two-car crash near Swansea Airport
- 18 July 2018
The main road to Swansea Airport remains closed following a two-car collision that has left one man with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The vehicles collided on the A4118 Gower Road, Fairwood, at about 09:30 BST.
A man in a critical condition was airlifted to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales, South Wales Police said.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.