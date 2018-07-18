Image copyright Google

The main road to Swansea Airport remains closed following a two-car collision that has left one man with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicles collided on the A4118 Gower Road, Fairwood, at about 09:30 BST.

A man in a critical condition was airlifted to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales, South Wales Police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.