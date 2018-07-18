Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The moment two men stole a cabinet

Police have released CCTV footage of two men who stole mobile phones valued at £2,500 by running off with the cabinet they were in.

The theft happened around lunchtime at the Cash Generator shop in Cowbridge Road, Cardiff on 18 April.

CCTV shows the pair examining the phones then making off with the cabinet when the assistant leaves the room.

South Wales Police have released the footage as part of a witness appeal in a bid to trace the men.

The thieves got into a waiting silver vehicle and drove off down Wyndham Crescent.