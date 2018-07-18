Image copyright Geograph/Jeremy Bolwell Image caption The man fell from cliffs at Mewslad Bay, on the Gower Peninsula

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a cliff in Swansea county on Wednesday evening.

Rhossili coastguard and a rescue helicopter were sent to Mewslade Bay, on the Gower peninsula, shortly after 20:00 BST after a man in his 60s fell from the cliff.

The coastguard said the man had "multiple injuries" and he was flown to Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known.