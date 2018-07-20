Image copyright YouTube

A 34-year-old man has admitted posting messages online with intent to stir up racial hatred against Muslims.

Jonathan Jennings also admitted sending threatening and offensive messages relating to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and murdered MP Jo Cox.

Jennings from Brynamman, Carmarthenshire, appeared via video link for a brief hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing in August.

Six of the charges relate to publishing written material to stir up hatred, three of sending threatening electronic communications and one of sending an offensive message.