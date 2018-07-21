Image copyright Cuddy Image caption Demolition is a key part of Cuddy's core-business

Appointing administrators at building contractors, the Cuddy Group, has left the director "devastated", blaming his ill health and no-one stepping up.

The Neath-based firm fell into trouble after Mike Cuddy spent six months in hospital with neuro sarcoidosis, a rare condition that usually affects organs.

"He had hoped others would fill the gap he left" but was "unable to arrest the slide" when no-one did, the firm said.

Some 130 employees have been offered jobs with house builder Persimmon.

On Friday, staff in Llandarcy said they were told to report on Monday to find out more while a number of demolition jobs it is involved in were put on hold.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Cuddy Group's services were called on during the 2009 demolition of Ninian Park stadium in Cardiff

In a statement, the company described how Cuddy Group has been the boss' "life for over thirty years" with many of the workforce personal friends.

It detailed how in October 2016, he was struck down with neuro sarcoidosis, which can lead to inflammation of tissues.

His case was so serious, he spent six months in hospital and a further 18 at home recuperating.

"During his enforced absence from work at Cuddy Group, he had hoped that others would have stepped up to fill the gap he had left," the statement said.

"Unfortunately this did not happen and the challenges facing the company increased month on month throughout 2017 and into 2018."

Against medical advice, Mr Cuddy returned to work six months earlier than planned - in April, hoping to improve matters.

Despite injecting personal funds, he "was left no alternative but to put the company into administration".

"Mike is devastated and as you can imagine, the news and the associated stress, are taking a heavy toll on his health," it added.

"He intends to continue however, to do everything he can to ensure that the company workforce is successful in finding alternative employment."

The statement said he had been working to find staff other jobs.