A cyclist has died in a crash with a van in Neath Port Talbot.

A black Volkswagen Transporter was in collision with a cyclist on the A4109 at Banwen at 21:15 BST on Saturday.

South Wales Police said the rider was declared dead at scene and shut the Inter-valley road between Banwen and Glyneath for five hours to investigate.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or "anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of the pedal cycle or vehicle prior to the collision".