Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption South Wales Police attended the scene at Aberavon pier

A 24-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after falling more than 20ft from a pier.

She was rescued by coastguards from rocks below the pier at Aberavon on Saturday night.

The coastguards from Port Talbot and Porthcawl were called to the scene at about 23:00 BST.

The woman was taken to Morriston hospital to have further treatment by the Welsh Ambulance Service.

South Wales Police also attended, and the rescue teams worked to remove the woman before the tide came in.