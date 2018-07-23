Image copyright Family photo Image caption David Leighton Thomas, 55, was "a well known, friendly character in the local community", his family said

A cyclist who died in a collision with van in Neath Port Talbot on Saturday "would do anything for anyone", his family have said.

The "devastated" family of David Leighton Thomas, 55, from the Seven Sisters, near Neath, thanked emergency crews "who tried to help" him.

Police are investigating the collision with a black Volkswagen Transporter on the A4109 at Banwen at 21:15 BST.

His family said: "David would often be seen riding his bike, which he loved.

"He was such a well known, friendly character in the local community. He was always joking and would do anything for anyone."

South Wales Police said its investigations were continuing.