Image caption Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris said she had no recollection of emailing payroll about her former office manager in relation to a pay rise or change of hours

The former officer manager of Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris has appeared in court accused of fraud and forgery.

Jenny Lee Clarke, 42, allegedly gave herself a £2,000 pay rise, and reduced her working hours without authority in 2015.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that Ms Clarke, of Swansea, claimed her actions had been at the instruction of Mrs Harris, who became Welsh Labour deputy leader this year.

Ms Clarke denies the charges.

Jim Davis, prosecuting, told jurors IPSA, the body responsible for payroll in parliament, had been sent a form by Ms Clarke to change her working hours from 40 hours to 37.5 hours.

The form also requested an increase in salary from £37,000 to £39,000 effective from July 16, 2015.

It appeared to have been signed by Ms Harris, but when it was retrieved from IPSA, Ms Harris said she had not seen the form before.

Ms Clarke admitted signing the form in Mrs Harris' name, he continued.

"But she says she did so with Carolyn Harris' knowledge and approval," he added.

An email sent by IPSA to Mrs Harris on 18 August 2015 asked for confirmation of the changes.

A reply said: "Yes, that's correct. Many thanks."

Mrs Harris states that she did not receive that email from payroll and did not send the reply the following day.

The trial continues.