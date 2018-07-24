Image caption Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris says she does not recall using the word "dyke"

A woman accused of fraud while working as an aide for a senior MP has claimed she was called a "dyke" by her boss.

Jenny Lee Clarke, 42, said Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris used the term while she worked as her office manager.

Mrs Harris told Cardiff Crown Court she "didn't remember" using the word, but said if she had it would have been "office banter".

Ms Clarke, of Penllergaer, Swansea, is accused of increasing her wages by £2,000 but denies fraud and forgery.

She allegedly bumped up her wages from £37,000 to £39,000 per year and reduced her hours from 40 to 37 and a half hours a week by faking the signature of Labour MP Mrs Harris on an Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority form in 2015.

The court heard Mrs Harris, 57, said to Ms Clarke "look at your dyke boots" after finding out she was gay.

But giving evidence, the MP said she was "no homophobe" and "an ally of the LGBT community".

Stephen Donnelly, defending Ms Clarke, asked Mrs Harris if the term dyke was an "appropriate word in a work environment".

She told the court: "Probably not. But Jenny used it herself."

Mr Donnelly also accused Mrs Harris of "violently shaking" Ms Clarke and subsequently offering her a job to "hush her up", but the MP said the assault "definitely did not happen".

The trial continues.