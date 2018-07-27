A boy's life was put on hold for almost three years because of unnecessary delays to have a non-functioning kidney removed, a watchdog has said.

Ethan Matthews, 15, from Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, "suffered frequent infections" before the surgery in 2017.

He said he was unable to enjoy doing things with his friends like playing football after becoming unwell in 2014.

An ombudsman report said health officials have agreed to apologise and adopt recommendations.

Hywel Dda and Cardiff and Vale health boards have been asked to comment.

Ethan's father, Robert, said it had been a "really stressful" time for the whole family.

"To see your child cry because he was in pain...it was very difficult to take," he said. "There was nothing we could do."

Ethan was aged 11 when his left kidney was found to be non-functioning.

He was fitted with a tract in his side after suffering from a build up of fluid and visited his GP up to three times a week to have dressings changed prior to the surgery last year.

"It's a really good feeling that I can actually live a normal life again, playing sports and going out with my friends," he said.

Image caption Nick Bennett said it was likely Ethan's "human rights have been compromised" as a result of the delays

Nick Bennett, the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, said: "This is a shocking series of events where an 11-year-old child was unable to thrive for almost three years because of totally unacceptable delays.

"It has clearly been a dreadful experience for this young boy and his family and it is likely his human rights have been compromised due to the impact on both his physical and mental wellbeing, and the extent of suffering he has endured."

Ethan was admitted to Glangwili General Hospital in Carmarthen in June 2014 suffering from an abdominal abscess with scans later revealing his left kidney had no function.

The report said Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales did not tell the referring hospital that it could not meet treatment targets in this case, denying the opportunity for alternatives to be considered.

It was not until May 2017 that he finally underwent surgery at the University Hospital of Wales after being cancelled in January of that year due to an infection.

Mr Matthews said: "We were so overjoyed and relieved that he was finally getting his operation sorted.

"It was a really stressful two and a half years waiting for his operation."