Neyland search continues for missing swimmer
- 30 July 2018
A search is continuing for a man who went missing in the sea in Pembrokeshire over the weekend.
Dyfed Powys Police received reports of a man entering the water in Neyland on Sunday afternoon but he has so far not been found.
A large-scale search of the area including police, fire and coastguards was launched just before 16:00 BST on Sunday.
The search was scaled back on Sunday evening to be resumed on Monday.