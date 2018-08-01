Image copyright The Pembrokeshire Herald Image caption Pembroke Castle was closed for a whole day while police dealt with the object

A 64-year-old man has been arrested after police were called to investigate "unknown substances" being left in containers at Pembroke Castle.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to "hoax" incidents at the castle five times last month, and are linking them.

The castle was shut for 24 hours.on 13 July after concerns were raised about a suspicious container at Wogan's Cavern, near the Mill Pond.

Inspections showed the container did not contain any harmful substances.

Waste of time

Supt Ross Evans said the force had used "significant resources" responding to the incidents.

"On each occasion an unknown substance has been left in a container at Wogan's Cavern, which is located behind the castle near the Mill Pond," he added.

"We are waiting for forensic test results to confirm our hypothesis, but we are treating this as a series of hoax incidents.

"Hoax calls and incidents not only waste very valuable time for all emergency services, but also cause unnecessary concern within our communities.

The man was arrested for "causing a public nuisance", the police force said.