30 Carmarthen homes evacuated in armed police stand-off
- 1 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
About 30 homes have been evacuated as armed police attend a stand-off in Carmarthen.
Officers were called to Water Street on Wednesday evening and are closely monitoring individuals who are inside a residential property.
A number of streets have been sealed off and people in nearby homes have been taken to the leisure centre.
There are currently no reports of any injuries from the scene.
We are working with @CarmsCouncil to do this as smoothly as possible. We are asking people to keep away from the area to let officers concentrate on bringing the incident to a conclusion as quickly as possible.— HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) August 1, 2018
End of Twitter post by @DyfedPowys