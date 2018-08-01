South West Wales

30 Carmarthen homes evacuated in armed police stand-off

  • 1 August 2018
Police at the scene in Carmarthen

About 30 homes have been evacuated as armed police attend a stand-off in Carmarthen.

Officers were called to Water Street on Wednesday evening and are closely monitoring individuals who are inside a residential property.

A number of streets have been sealed off and people in nearby homes have been taken to the leisure centre.

There are currently no reports of any injuries from the scene.

