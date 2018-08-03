Image copyright NRW Image caption The water hyacinth extracted toxic metal after more than a century of smelting in the area

A plant found in the Amazon basin has removed toxic metal pollution from a Swansea river during a three-week trial.

The water hyacinths extracted 100% of cadmium, cobalt and manganese and 80% of zinc from the Nant-y-Fendrod.

It was part of a Natural Resources Wales (NRW) investigation into the river's failure to meet water quality standards.

Smelting activities took place in the area for more than a century.

It left a legacy of toxic metal contamination, despite extensive restoration work.

After three weeks, the hyacinths were removed to stop the metals leaching back in.

Image copyright NRW

"The results of these trials are very encouraging with potentially far-reaching consequences," Jonathan Jones, who led the investigation, said.

He said the plant could be used as fuel, compost and the metals could also be recovered.

But the water hyacinth is classed as an invasive species - and is considered a weed in some parts of the world - so would need to be used in purpose-built lagoons.

The findings have been published in the science journal Nature.

Mr Jones said: "As well as cleaning up our rivers, this technique could help to provide safe drinking water in developing countries and in dealing with certain implications of climate change, including ways of dealing with non-native invasive alien plant species."