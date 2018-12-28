Image copyright Flashbulb Photography & Film Image caption Carin Newton-Evans was subjected to a homophobic attack 10 years ago

A chief police officer has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to the LGBT community and policing.

Cairn Newton-Evans, a victim of a homophobic attack 10 years ago, wants members of the LGBT community to stand up to hate crime.

The 27-year-old, of Llanelli, now serves as Chief Officer of the Special Constabulary of Dyfed-Powys Police.

He was among dozens from Wales who were nominated for an New Year's honour.

"I'm absolutely ecstatic and I hope it will inspire other members of the LGBT community to stand up," he said.

"I never thought of any award - it is a complete shock."

Nine years ago when Mr Newton-Evans was attacked, he said four members of the public who witnessed it, did nothing to help him.

Meanwhile, Nikki Symmons, the head at Ysgol Heol Goffa in Llanelli which caters for children aged three to 19 years who have severe learning difficulties, was awarded an MBE.

Image copyright Nikky Symmons Image caption Nikki Symmons had to "pinch herself" when she learned she had been nominated

She said her work was "a joint effort" by governors, staff and children.

"It's something I never thought I'd receive. People say when you get the letter you have to pinch yourself - and I literally had to pinch myself," she said.

"I've built on the achievements of previous head teachers," she added.